India Polypropylene Market Study (2015-2030) - Changing Lifestyles Will Bolster the Demand for Packaged Food - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "India Polypropylene Market Study, 2015-2030" report to their offering.



Strong demand for the Polypropylene by various end-user industries and rapid industrialization are expected to drive Polypropylene market in India during 2017-30. In India, strong demand for the Polypropylene by various end user industries and rapid industrialization are expected to steer India Polypropylene market during 2017-30. Expanding geotextile and packaging industries are the highlights of growing Polypropylene market in the country during the forecast period.

Growing urbanization along with rising disposable income and changing lifestyle will bolster the demand for packaged food, thereby escalating the market of Polypropylene in the country. Additionally, plastic machinery installations are increasing at a robust pace which would propel the demand of Polypropylene in the country. Furthermore, various special plastic industrial zones have been launched across India which would fuel the demand of Polypropylene, further contributing to its market during the forecast period.

India Polypropylene Market Study, 2015-2030 report studies the market size and share of various applications of the Polypropylene market in India during the period 2015-2030. In the study, the market has been categorized into five broader applications that include Raffia, Tubular Quenched PP (TQ), Impact copolymers (ICP), Random copolymer (RCP), Biaxially-Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP), wherein Raffia is the dominating application of Polypropylene and Tubular Quenched PP registered as the fastest growing application during 2017-30. The market dynamics section of the report elaborates the factors that are driving the market as well as the challenges inhibiting growth.



Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. India Polypropylene Market Outlook



4. List of Existing & Upcoming Polypropylene Plants



5. Trade Dynamics



6. Customer Analysis



7. List of Major Distributors



8. Market Dynamics



9. Market Trends & Developments



10. Competitive Landscape



11. Strategic Recommendations

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cgfbt3/india

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716