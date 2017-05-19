In the latest tender for large-scale PV projects held in March, the Israeli government allocated around 235 MW of solar capacity. Overall, the Middle Eastern country has reached cumulative PV capacity of over 900 MW.

The Israeli Electricity Authority (EA) will hold a tender for distributed generation PV projects with a capacity of up to 12 MW in July, according to information provided to pv magazine by Eitan Parnass, founder and director of Israel's Green Energy Association.

Through the tender, which is the second of a series of six tenders totaling 1 GW that was launched this year and will run through 2018, the Israeli government expects to allocate between 150 MW and 300 MW. No reference price, so far, was set by the EA for the auction. According to the bidding rules, the AE will assign the same tariff to all winning bids, and the tariff will be that of the lowest proposal not chosen.

The following tender of this kind, with the same ...

