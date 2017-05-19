WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 18-May-17
Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share
in Issue Currency
WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 18/05/2017 IE00BYPGT035 1350000 USD 14,253,936.33 10.5585
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 18/05/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 1965000 USD 28,158,092.38 14.3298
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 18/05/2017 IE00BDF12W49 45152 USD 776,834.79 17.2049
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 18/05/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 750000 USD 12,139,050.13 16.1854
WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 18/05/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 650000 USD 6,566,621.38 10.1025
WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 18/05/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 2025000 USD 20,458,183.69 10.1028
WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 18/05/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 2975000 EUR 39,561,909.87 13.2981
WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 18/05/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 296,495.57 14.1188
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 18/05/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,203,107.06 16.8032
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 18/05/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 211000 EUR 3,576,667.68 16.951
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 18/05/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 910010 GBP 10,791,294.83 11.8584
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 18/05/2017 IE00BVXBH163 4060000 USD 72,061,845.09 17.7492
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 18/05/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 1820000 USD 35,016,980.28 19.2401
WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 18/05/2017 IE00BQZJC527 2805000 EUR 49,668,245.95 17.707
WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 18/05/2017 IE00BDF16114 106000 EUR 1,548,042.63 14.6042
WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 18/05/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 21000 EUR 309,576.83 14.7418
WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 18/05/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 83000 EUR 1,311,017.98 15.7954
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 18/05/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,323,852.27 18.3868
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 18/05/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 2,291,040.61 16.2485
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 18/05/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 2100000 GBP 22,187,240.31 10.5654
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 18/05/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,283,017.13 18.3262
WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 18/05/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 296,706.69 18.5442
WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 18/05/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 4,645,899.17 18.5836
WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 18/05/2017 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,197,805.62 17.055
WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 18/05/2017 IE00BDGSNL04 437500 USD 7,461,415.79 17.0547
WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 18/05/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 1700000 EUR 23,328,332.88 13.7225
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 18/05/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 301250 CHF 5,260,820.09 17.4633
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 18/05/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 601000 EUR 8,978,743.90 14.9397
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 18/05/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 600010 GBP 6,086,740.88 10.1444
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 18/05/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 451000 USD 8,035,243.27 17.8165
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 18/05/2017 IE00BVXC4854 11250000 USD 167,465,133.85 14.8858
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 18/05/2017 IE00BYQCZD50 15000 USD 237,802.42 15.8535
WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 18/05/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 840000 GBP 4,871,986.94 5.8
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 18/05/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 2925000 USD 53,463,362.61 18.2781
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 18/05/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,011,639.27 15.5637
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 18/05/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 65000 GBP 896,232.04 13.7882
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 18/05/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 146000 USD 2,515,953.43 17.2326
WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 18/05/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 292,546.47 18.2842
WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 18/05/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 195000 USD 3,587,615.56 18.398
WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 18/05/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 910000 USD 16,970,498.53 18.6489
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: WisdomTree Issuer PLC via GlobeNewswire
BWZMM42R30
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX