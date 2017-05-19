

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 18-May-17



Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 18/05/2017 IE00BYPGT035 1350000 USD 14,253,936.33 10.5585



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 18/05/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 1965000 USD 28,158,092.38 14.3298



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 18/05/2017 IE00BDF12W49 45152 USD 776,834.79 17.2049



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 18/05/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 750000 USD 12,139,050.13 16.1854



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 18/05/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 650000 USD 6,566,621.38 10.1025



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 18/05/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 2025000 USD 20,458,183.69 10.1028



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 18/05/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 2975000 EUR 39,561,909.87 13.2981



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 18/05/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 296,495.57 14.1188



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 18/05/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,203,107.06 16.8032



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 18/05/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 211000 EUR 3,576,667.68 16.951



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 18/05/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 910010 GBP 10,791,294.83 11.8584



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 18/05/2017 IE00BVXBH163 4060000 USD 72,061,845.09 17.7492



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 18/05/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 1820000 USD 35,016,980.28 19.2401



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 18/05/2017 IE00BQZJC527 2805000 EUR 49,668,245.95 17.707



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 18/05/2017 IE00BDF16114 106000 EUR 1,548,042.63 14.6042



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 18/05/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 21000 EUR 309,576.83 14.7418



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 18/05/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 83000 EUR 1,311,017.98 15.7954



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 18/05/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,323,852.27 18.3868



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 18/05/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 2,291,040.61 16.2485



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 18/05/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 2100000 GBP 22,187,240.31 10.5654



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 18/05/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,283,017.13 18.3262



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 18/05/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 296,706.69 18.5442



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 18/05/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 4,645,899.17 18.5836



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 18/05/2017 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,197,805.62 17.055



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 18/05/2017 IE00BDGSNL04 437500 USD 7,461,415.79 17.0547



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 18/05/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 1700000 EUR 23,328,332.88 13.7225



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 18/05/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 301250 CHF 5,260,820.09 17.4633



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 18/05/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 601000 EUR 8,978,743.90 14.9397



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 18/05/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 600010 GBP 6,086,740.88 10.1444



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 18/05/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 451000 USD 8,035,243.27 17.8165



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 18/05/2017 IE00BVXC4854 11250000 USD 167,465,133.85 14.8858



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 18/05/2017 IE00BYQCZD50 15000 USD 237,802.42 15.8535



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 18/05/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 840000 GBP 4,871,986.94 5.8



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 18/05/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 2925000 USD 53,463,362.61 18.2781



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 18/05/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,011,639.27 15.5637



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 18/05/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 65000 GBP 896,232.04 13.7882



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 18/05/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 146000 USD 2,515,953.43 17.2326



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 18/05/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 292,546.47 18.2842



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 18/05/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 195000 USD 3,587,615.56 18.398



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 18/05/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 910000 USD 16,970,498.53 18.6489



