Apetit Plc, Stock Exchance Release on May 19th, 2017 at 12:30 PM Apetit Plc has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation:
-------
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Sievi Capital Plc Position: Closely associated person Legal person: Yes
-------
Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer
Name: Seppo Laine Position: Member of the Board
-------
Initial notification
Reference: 743700RSFZUIQYABYT14_20170518163119_3
-------
Issuer
Name: APETIT PLC
LEI: 743700RSFZUIQYABYT14
-------
Transaction details
Transaction date: 2017-05-18
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument: Share
ISIN: FI0009003503
Volume: 1,554
Unit Price: 13.25120
-------
Aggregated transactions:
Volume: 1,554
Average Price: 13.25120
Apetit Plc
For more information, please contact
Corporate Councel Asmo Ritala, tel, +358 10 402 4005
Copies to:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Main media
www.apetitgroup.fi/en
-------
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Sievi Capital Plc Position: Closely associated person Legal person: Yes
-------
Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer
Name: Seppo Laine Position: Member of the Board
-------
Initial notification
Reference: 743700RSFZUIQYABYT14_20170518163119_3
-------
Issuer
Name: APETIT PLC
LEI: 743700RSFZUIQYABYT14
-------
Transaction details
Transaction date: 2017-05-18
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument: Share
ISIN: FI0009003503
Volume: 1,554
Unit Price: 13.25120
-------
Aggregated transactions:
Volume: 1,554
Average Price: 13.25120
Apetit Plc
For more information, please contact
Corporate Councel Asmo Ritala, tel, +358 10 402 4005
Copies to:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Main media
www.apetitgroup.fi/en