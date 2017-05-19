

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against the other major currencies in the European session on Friday.



The pound rose to a 2-day high of 145.32 against the yen, from an early low of 143.83.



Against the euro, the Swiss franc and the U.S. dollar, the pound edged up to 0.8569, 1.2726 and 1.3019 from early lows of 0.8594, 1.2649 and 1.2928, respectively.



If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 148.00 against the yen, 0.83 against the euro, 1.30 against the franc and 1.31 against the greenback.



