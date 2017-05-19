BERKELEY, CA--(Marketwired - May 19, 2017) - Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) announced today that updated data from an ongoing Phase 1b/2 study investigating SD-101, Dynavax's intratumoral TLR9 agonist, in combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab), an anti-PD-1 therapy developed by Merck (known as MSD outside the United States and Canada), will be presented in a poster at the 2017 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting. The poster presentation will include updated data from those in the abstract.

The details of the poster presentation are as follows:

Phase 1b/2, open label, multicenter, study of intratumoral SD-101 in combination with pembrolizumab in anti-PD1 naïve & experienced metastatic melanoma patients.

Abstract: 9550

Track: Melanoma/Skin Cancers

Date/Time: Saturday, June 3, 1:15 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. ET

Location: Hall A; Board #158

About SD-101

SD-101 is Dynavax's proprietary, second-generation, TLR9 agonist CpG-C class oligodeoxynucleotide. SD-101 is being studied for its multiple anti-tumor activities in innate immune cells and activation of plasmacytoid dendritic cells to stimulate T cells specific for antigens released from dying tumor cells. TLR9 agonists such as SD-101 enhance T and B cell responses and provide potent Type 1 interferon induction and maturation of plasmacytoid dendritic cells to antigen-presenting cells. SD-101 is being evaluated in several Phase 1/2 oncology studies to assess its safety and activity.

For information about SD-101 trials that are currently recruiting patients, please visit www.clinicaltrials.gov.

About Dynavax

Dynavax is a clinical-stage immunology company focused on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. Dynavax is developing product candidates for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. Dynavax's lead product candidates are SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic currently in Phase 1/2 studies, and HEPLISAV-B, a Phase 3 investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine. For more information, visit www.dynavax.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements, including expectations for the conduct of clinical trials of SD-101. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in our business, including whether we can timely provide adequate clinical supplies; initiation, enrollment and completion of clinical trials of SD-101; the results of clinical trials and the impact of those results on the initiation or continuation of subsequent trials and issues arising in the regulatory process; the ability to successfully develop and commercialize SD-101; and whether or not Dynavax and parties with whom we are collaborating may reach any future agreement on further studies or a more extensive collaboration beyond the clinical trials contemplated under the existing agreements, as well as other risks detailed in the "Risk Factors" section of our current periodic reports with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to revise or update information herein to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available. Information on Dynavax's website at www.dynavax.com is not incorporated by reference in our current periodic reports with the SEC.

KEYTRUDA® is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc.

Contact:

Ryan Spencer

VP, Corporate Strategy & Communications

510.665.4618

rspencer@dynavax.com