Hemophilia Disease Forecast and Market, 2035 - Research and Markets

Hemophilia is a relatively rare hereditary genetic disorder characterized by an inability to produce a clot capable of stopping bleeding. Mainly men are affected by hemophilia A (factor VIII-deficient) and hemophilia B (factor IX-deficient), as is the case with most recessive, X-chromosomal disorders. In congenital hemophilia, the impaired production or functioning of one of the factors involved in the coagulation cascade is responsible for compromised blood coagulation, leading to uncontrolled and prolonged bleeding. The current standard of treatment for these patients is the replacement of the missing factor via clotting factor concentrate products. However, some patients develop antibodies against these therapies, called inhibitors, making treatment much more difficult.

Patients without hemophilia who develop inhibitors against clotting factor VIII or factor IX are diagnosed as having acquired hemophilia A or B, respectively. Although acquired hemophilia patients and congenital hemophilia patients with inhibitors share some similar traits and treatment options, acquired hemophilia affects men and women similarly, and has a distinct bleeding pattern.



Another disease associated with blood coagulation dysfunction is von Willebrand disease, which is caused by a deficiency in von Willebrand factor. Although von Willebrand disease is more common than hemophilia, it is relatively less severe, with most patients exhibiting mild disease that does not require regular treatment unless bleeding episodes caused by trauma or invasive procedures are uncontrollable.

Key Topics Covered:

1. FORECAST: HEMOPHILIA



Advate

Adynovate

Alprolix

BAX 817

BAY 94-9027

BeneFIX

CSL627

Eloctate

FEIBA

Idelvion

Ixinity

Kogenate/Helixate and Kovaltry

N8-GP

N9-GP

NovoEight

NovoSeven

Nuwiq

Rixubis

Vonvendi

Xyntha/ReFacto

2. TREATMENT: HEMOPHILIA



Disease Definition and Diagnosis

Patient Segmentation

Current Treatment Options

Prescribing Trends

3. EPIDEMIOLOGY: HEMOPHILIA



Disease Background

Sources and Methodology

Forecast: Hemophilia

Forecast: Von Willebrand Disease

Epidemiologist Insight

Strengths and Limitations

4. MARKETED DRUGS: HEMOPHILIA



Product profile: Advate

Product profile: Adynovate

Product profile: Alprolix

Product profile: BeneFIX

Product profile: Eloctate

Product profile: FEIBA

Product profile: Idelvion

Product profile: Ixinity

Product profile: Kogenate FS

Product profile: NovoEight

Product profile: NovoSeven

Product profile: Rixubis

Product profile: Xyntha

5. PIPELINE: HEMOPHILIA



Product profile (late stage): BAX 817

Product profile (late stage): BAY 94-9027

Product profile (late stage): CSL627

Product profile (late stage): CSL689

Product profile (late stage): Kovaltry

Product profile (late stage): LR769

Product profile (late stage): N8-GP

Product profile (late stage): N9-GP

Product profile (late stage): emicizumab

6. APPENDIX

