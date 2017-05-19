Will GOOG Stock Split in 2017?If you arrived at this page by searching "Google stock split date 2017," you're probably a retail investor. But more importantly, you're probably upset at Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG). How can you be expected to dish out $920.00 for one share of Google stock? It's absurd.You want to own GOOG stock, of course, but only if there is a GOOG stock split in 2017. At least then it will be affordable.The good news is that Google has split its stock before. Better still, other tech giants-I'm looking at.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...