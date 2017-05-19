

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against the other major currencies in the European session on Friday.



The yen fell to 2-day lows of 124.65 against the euro, 145.32 against the pound and 114.31 against the Swiss franc, from early highs of 123.38, 143.83 and 113.37, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar, the yen edged down to 111.69 from an early high of 111.11.



The yen dropped to a 2-day low of 82.33 against the Canadian dollar, from an early high of 81.67.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 126.00 against the euro, 148.00 against the pound, 115.00 against the franc, 114.00 against the greenback and 84.00 against the loonie.



