

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against most major currencies in the European session on Friday.



The U.S. dollar fell to more than a 6-month low of 0.9759 against the Swiss franc and more than a 3-week low of 1.3565 against the Canadian dollar, from early highs of 0.9805 and 1.3610, respectively.



Against the euro and the pound, the greenback edged down to 1.1165 and 1.3019 from early highs of 1.1096 and 1.2928, respectively.



If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.86 against the franc, 1.33 against the loonie, 1.12 against the euro and 1.31 against the pound.



