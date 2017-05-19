

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Smiths Group Plc (SMIN.L) Friday said its CFO Chris O'Shea will be leaving to pursue career outside the Group. The company assigned Bill Seeger, non-executive director and chair of the audit committee as interim chief financial officer.



Chris will continue to be available for a period of up to 6 months to ensure a smooth handover. Mark Seligman, non-executive director will be new chair of the Audit Committee.



Bill Seeger has been with Smiths since May 2014 as a Non-Executive Director. The Board has now commenced a search for a new CFO.



