

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Quality Systems (QSII) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $12.70 million, or $0.21 per share. This was up from $11.54 million, or $0.19 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.19 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 3.5% to $132.38 million. This was up from $127.91 million last year.



Quality Systems earnings at a glance:



