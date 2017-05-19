sprite-preloader
Freitag, 19.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 572 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

12,751 Euro		+0,239
+1,91 %
WKN: 867700 ISIN: US7475821044 Ticker-Symbol: QY1 
Aktie:
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
QUALITY SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
QUALITY SYSTEMS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,215
12,453
13:31
12,245
12,47
13:31
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
QUALITY SYSTEMS INC
QUALITY SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
QUALITY SYSTEMS INC12,751+1,91 %