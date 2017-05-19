Research and Markets - Global Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) Market and Forecast Analysis Report 2017: Benlysta Became the First New Therapy for Lupus in Over 50 Years When it Gained Approval in 2011

DUBLIN, May 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --



Lupus is a chronic inflammatory autoimmune disorder that can affect many different body systems, including the joints, skin, kidneys, blood cells, brain, heart, and lungs. Systemic lupus erythematosus refers to the systemic form of the disease, which includes organ-specific variants, such as lupus nephritis.

This disorder can be very difficult to diagnose as its signs and symptoms often mimic those of other conditions, and a physician is unlikely to ever see two cases that are alike. The most concerning symptoms are the ones that do not currently respond well to treatment, including renal and neurologic symptoms, as these can cause severe morbidity, disability, and ultimately fatal outcomes. Benlysta (belimumab; GlaxoSmithKline) became the first new therapy for lupus in over 50 years when it gained approval in 2011. However, despite significant hype surrounding its launch, uptake has been low, and the market remains open and eager for effective targeted therapies.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Forecast: Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

- anifrolumab

- Benlysta SLE (belimumab)

- blisibimod

- Primary Research Methodology

2. Epidemiology: Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

- Disease Background

- Sources and Methodology

- Forecast

- Epidemiologist Insight

- Strengths and Limitations

- Appendix: Additional Sources

3. Marketed Drugs: Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

- Product profile: Benlysta

- Product profile: Off-label: CellCept

- Product profile: Off-label: Rituxan

4. Pipeline: Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

- Clinical Pipeline Overview

- Comparator Therapy

- Clinical Trial Design

- Recently Discontinued Drugs

- Product profile (late stage): Lupuzor

- Product profile (late stage): Orencia

- Product profile (late stage): anifrolumab

- Product profile (late stage): atacicept

- Product profile (late stage): blisibimod

