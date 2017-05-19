Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 18-May-2017 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 430.49p INCLUDING current year revenue 439.80p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 425.40p INCLUDING current year revenue 434.71p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---