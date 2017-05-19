sprite-preloader
WKN: 2391 ISIN: GB0006798424 Ticker-Symbol:  
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
19.05.2017 | 12:32
PR Newswire

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, May 18

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc

As at close of business on 18-May-2017

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                                430.49p

INCLUDING current year revenue                                              439.80p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                                425.40p

INCLUDING current year revenue                                              434.71p

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16

---

