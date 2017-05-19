The Common Risk Mitigation Mechanism for solar generation assets is intended to identify ways to scale up investment in solar to $1 trillion, and will be supported by members of the International Solar Alliance, the World Bank Group, and the Terrawatt Initiative.

Leading voices of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) have gathered with the Terrawatt Initiative (TI) to create a new taskforce designed to promote and attract investments in solar energy.

The Common Risk Mitigation Mechanism (CRMM) will draw upon the support of both the ISA, the TI and the World Bank Group, the Currency Exchange Fund (TCX) and the Council on Energy, Environment and Water ...

