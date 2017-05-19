Pat-Tech Exchange: Patent & Licensing Investment Priorities in 2017

LONDON, May 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Digital Transformation, IoT, Mobile-First, Automation, Industry 4.0. Whichever phrase is your buzzword of the day, its effects on the Intellectual Property landscape has been enormous.

2017 is the year IP leaders from the world of tech are realizing they must adapt their patent and licensing strategy. Failure to do so means their company's Intellectual Property department is a major cost to the business rather than a profit centre.

The 2017 Patent & Licensing Investment Review demonstrates how tech innovators are changing their IP strategy. This report, created by the Pat-Tech Exchange, is a definitive guide to the top challenges, projects and biggest investment priorities shaping the 2017 and 2018 strategies of more than 100 Chief IP Officers, Heads of Patent and Licensing Directors from some of the biggest global operating companies.

IP leaders from the likes of Samsung, Intel, Qualcomm, Tata Steel, Airbus, HP, Lookout Security and Thyssenkrupp reveal where they will be spending their departmental budgets. The changes are then compared to 2016 to demonstrate the shifting conditions in the world of IP.

Nick Finill, Director of the 2017 Pat-Tech Exchange, explains why this report is a must read for all those concerned with patents and licensing: "Comparing how IP professionals at director-level are spending their budgets year on year is very indicative of the shifting patent landscape. Seeing which external services are most in demand is very useful information for law firms, software companies and IP service providers looking to develop business relationships with some of the World's most innovative tech companies."

Access this free report here >> http://bit.ly/2qvuEps <<

For more information about the investments highlighted within this report, or to request your invitation to attend the 2017 Pat-Tech Exchange (6-7 June, Dublin, Ireland) visit >> http://bit.ly/2qAUcA9 <<, call +44(0)207-368-9484 or email exchangeinfo@iqpc.com.