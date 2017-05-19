

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovenia's output prices increased for the fifth successive month in April, figures from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed Friday.



Output prices climbed 2.3 percent year-over-year in April, faster than the 1.9 percent stable rate of rise in March.



The prices of manufactured goods sold on the domestic market grew 1.3 percent in April and those on the foreign market went up by 3.2 percent.



On a monthly basis, output prices rose 0.2 percent in April, after remaining flat in the preceding month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX