Regulatory News:

Euronext (Paris:ENX) (Amsterdam:ENX) (Brussels:ENX) today announced that, in its Annual General Meeting (AGM) that took place today, all the items on the agenda were approved.

These items were as follows:

1. Proposal to adopt the 2016 financial statements

2. Proposal to adopt a dividend of EUR 1.42 per ordinary share

3. Proposal to discharge the members of the Managing Board in respect of their duties performed during the year 2016

4. Proposal to discharge the members of the Supervisory Board in respect of their duties performed during the year 2016

5. Appointment of Paulo Rodrigues da Silva as a member of the Managing Board

6. Proposal to appoint the external auditor

7. Proposal to designate the Managing Board as the competent body to issue ordinary shares

8. Proposal to designate the Managing Board as the competent body to restrict or exclude the pre-emptive rights of shareholders

9. Proposal to authorise the Managing Board to acquire ordinary shares in the share capital of the company on behalf of the company

As a reminder, the payment of the annual dividend will occur on 26 May 2017, with ex-dividend on 24 May and record date on 25 May.

About Euronext

Euronext is the leading pan-European exchange in the Eurozone with nearly 1,300 listed issuers worth close to €3.5 trillion in market capitalisation as of end March 2017, an unmatched blue chip franchise consisting of 25 issuers in the EURO STOXX 50® benchmark and a strong diverse domestic and international client base.

Euronext operates regulated and transparent equity and derivatives markets. Its total product offering includes Equities, Exchange Traded Funds, Warrants Certificates, Bonds, Derivatives, Commodities and Indices. Euronext also leverages its expertise in running markets by providing technology and managed services to third parties. Euronext operates regulated markets, Alternext and the Free Market; in addition it offers EnterNext, which facilitates SMEs' access to capital markets.

For the latest news, find us on Twitter (twitter.com/euronext) and LinkedIn (linkedin.com/euronext).

Disclaimer

This press release is for information purposes only and is not a recommendation to engage in investment activities. This press release is provided "as is" without representation or warranty of any kind. While all reasonable care has been taken to ensure the accuracy of the content, Euronext does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness. Euronext will not be held liable for any loss or damages of any nature ensuing from using, trusting or acting on information provided. No information set out or referred to in this publication may be regarded as creating any right or obligation. The creation of rights and obligations in respect of financial products that are traded on the exchanges operated by Euronext's subsidiaries shall depend solely on the applicable rules of the market operator. All proprietary rights and interest in or connected with this publication shall vest in Euronext.

This press release speaks only as of this date. Euronext refers to Euronext N.V. and its affiliates. Information regarding trademarks and intellectual property rights of Euronext is located at www.euronext.com/terms-use.

2017, Euronext N.V. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170519005260/en/

Contacts:

Euronext

MEDIA

Pauline Bucaille(Europe): +33 1 70 48 24 41

pbucaille@euronext.com

or

Alice Jentink (Amsterdam): +31 20 721 4488

ajentink@euronext.com

or

Pascal Brabant (Brussels): +32 2 620 15 50

pbrabant@euronext.com

or

Sandra Machado (Lisbon): +351 210 600 614

smachado@euronext.com

or

Aichata Tandjigora (Paris): +33 1 70 48 24 43

atandjigora@euronext.com

or

ANALYSTS & INVESTORS

Stephanie Bia +33 1 70 48 24 17

sbia@euronext.com