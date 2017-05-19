Global Hepatitis C Disease Forecast and Market Analysis 2017-2035: Clinical Pipeline Overview, Marketed Drugs and Early-Phase Opportunities - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Hepatitis C is a blood-borne liver disease caused by the hepatitis C virus (HCV). HCV belongs to the Flaviviridae virus family and is a communicable disease spread primarily through direct contact with the blood or the bodily fluids of an infected individual, including sexual and mother-to-child transmission.
Hepatitis C infection normally does not produce signs or symptoms and, as such, most people who are infected do not know they have the disease. Approximately 15% of infected individuals are able to clear the virus and are free from associated complications.
The remaining 85% of individuals are at risk of chronic hepatitis and complications associated with chronic infection, such as scarring, liver cancer, and liver failure. An estimated 20-30% of chronic HCV patients go on to develop cirrhosis, while 1-5% will develop liver cancer.
Key Topics Covered:
1. FORECAST: HEPATITIS C
- Daklinza (daclatasvir)
- glecaprevir/pibrentasvir
- Harvoni (sofosbuvir/ledipasvir)
- Olysio (simeprevir)
- sofosbuvir/velpatasvir
- sofosbuvir/velpatasvir/GS-9857
- Sovaldi (sofosbuvir)
- Sunvepra (asunaprevir)
- Technivie (paritaprevir/ritonavir/ombitasvir)
- Viekira Pak (paritaprevir/ritonavir/ombitasvir + dasabuvir)
- Zepatier (grazoprevir/elbasvir)
2. TREATMENT: HEPATITIS C
- Disease Definition and Diagnosis
- Patient Segmentation
- Current Treatment Options
- Country Treatment Trees
- Prescribing Trends
- Unmet Needs in Hepatitis C
3. EPIDEMIOLOGY: HEPATITIS C IN THE US, JAPAN, AND 5EU
- Disease Overview
- Sources and Methodology
- Forecast
- Epidemiologist Insight
- Strengths and Limitations
4. MARKETED DRUGS: HEPATITIS C
- Product profile: Daklinza
- Product profile: Epclusa
- Product profile: Harvoni
- Product profile: Olysio
- Product profile: Sovaldi
- Product profile: Sunvepra
- Product profile: Viekira Pak
- Product profile: Zepatier
5. HEPATITIS C PRICING AND REIMBURSEMENT
- Market Context
- US
- Japan
- Five Major EU Markets
6. PIPELINE: HEPATITIS C
- Clinical Pipeline Overview
- Early-Phase Opportunities
- Product profile (late stage): DCV-TRIO
- Product profile (late stage): glecaprevir/pibrentasvir
- Product profile (late stage): sofosbuvir/velpatasvir/voxilaprevir
