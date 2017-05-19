Global Hepatitis C Disease Forecast and Market Analysis 2017-2035: Clinical Pipeline Overview, Marketed Drugs and Early-Phase Opportunities - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Hepatitis C is a blood-borne liver disease caused by the hepatitis C virus (HCV). HCV belongs to the Flaviviridae virus family and is a communicable disease spread primarily through direct contact with the blood or the bodily fluids of an infected individual, including sexual and mother-to-child transmission.



Hepatitis C infection normally does not produce signs or symptoms and, as such, most people who are infected do not know they have the disease. Approximately 15% of infected individuals are able to clear the virus and are free from associated complications.

The remaining 85% of individuals are at risk of chronic hepatitis and complications associated with chronic infection, such as scarring, liver cancer, and liver failure. An estimated 20-30% of chronic HCV patients go on to develop cirrhosis, while 1-5% will develop liver cancer.

Key Topics Covered:

1. FORECAST: HEPATITIS C



Daklinza (daclatasvir)

glecaprevir/pibrentasvir

Harvoni (sofosbuvir/ledipasvir)

Olysio (simeprevir)

sofosbuvir/velpatasvir

sofosbuvir/velpatasvir/GS-9857

Sovaldi (sofosbuvir)

Sunvepra (asunaprevir)

Technivie (paritaprevir/ritonavir/ombitasvir)

Viekira Pak (paritaprevir/ritonavir/ombitasvir + dasabuvir)

Zepatier (grazoprevir/elbasvir)

2. TREATMENT: HEPATITIS C



Disease Definition and Diagnosis

Patient Segmentation

Current Treatment Options

Country Treatment Trees

Prescribing Trends

Unmet Needs in Hepatitis C

3. EPIDEMIOLOGY: HEPATITIS C IN THE US, JAPAN, AND 5EU



Disease Overview

Sources and Methodology

Forecast

Epidemiologist Insight

Strengths and Limitations

4. MARKETED DRUGS: HEPATITIS C



Product profile: Daklinza

Product profile: Epclusa

Product profile: Harvoni

Product profile: Olysio

Product profile: Sovaldi

Product profile: Sunvepra

Product profile: Viekira Pak

Product profile: Zepatier

5. HEPATITIS C PRICING AND REIMBURSEMENT



Market Context

US

Japan

Five Major EU Markets

6. PIPELINE: HEPATITIS C



Clinical Pipeline Overview

Early-Phase Opportunities

Product profile (late stage): DCV-TRIO

Product profile (late stage): glecaprevir/pibrentasvir

Product profile (late stage): sofosbuvir/velpatasvir/voxilaprevir

