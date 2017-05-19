sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
19.05.2017 | 12:46
(3 Leser)
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Hepatitis C Disease Forecast and Market Analysis 2017-2035: Clinical Pipeline Overview, Marketed Drugs and Early-Phase Opportunities - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Hepatitis C Disease Forecast and Market Analysis to 2035" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

Hepatitis C is a blood-borne liver disease caused by the hepatitis C virus (HCV). HCV belongs to the Flaviviridae virus family and is a communicable disease spread primarily through direct contact with the blood or the bodily fluids of an infected individual, including sexual and mother-to-child transmission.

Hepatitis C infection normally does not produce signs or symptoms and, as such, most people who are infected do not know they have the disease. Approximately 15% of infected individuals are able to clear the virus and are free from associated complications.

The remaining 85% of individuals are at risk of chronic hepatitis and complications associated with chronic infection, such as scarring, liver cancer, and liver failure. An estimated 20-30% of chronic HCV patients go on to develop cirrhosis, while 1-5% will develop liver cancer.

Key Topics Covered:

1. FORECAST: HEPATITIS C

  • Daklinza (daclatasvir)
  • glecaprevir/pibrentasvir
  • Harvoni (sofosbuvir/ledipasvir)
  • Olysio (simeprevir)
  • sofosbuvir/velpatasvir
  • sofosbuvir/velpatasvir/GS-9857
  • Sovaldi (sofosbuvir)
  • Sunvepra (asunaprevir)
  • Technivie (paritaprevir/ritonavir/ombitasvir)
  • Viekira Pak (paritaprevir/ritonavir/ombitasvir + dasabuvir)
  • Zepatier (grazoprevir/elbasvir)

2. TREATMENT: HEPATITIS C

  • Disease Definition and Diagnosis
  • Patient Segmentation
  • Current Treatment Options
  • Country Treatment Trees
  • Prescribing Trends
  • Unmet Needs in Hepatitis C

3. EPIDEMIOLOGY: HEPATITIS C IN THE US, JAPAN, AND 5EU

  • Disease Overview
  • Sources and Methodology
  • Forecast
  • Epidemiologist Insight
  • Strengths and Limitations

4. MARKETED DRUGS: HEPATITIS C

  • Product profile: Daklinza
  • Product profile: Epclusa
  • Product profile: Harvoni
  • Product profile: Olysio
  • Product profile: Sovaldi
  • Product profile: Sunvepra
  • Product profile: Viekira Pak
  • Product profile: Zepatier

5. HEPATITIS C PRICING AND REIMBURSEMENT

  • Market Context
  • US
  • Japan
  • Five Major EU Markets

6. PIPELINE: HEPATITIS C

  • Clinical Pipeline Overview
  • Early-Phase Opportunities
  • Product profile (late stage): DCV-TRIO
  • Product profile (late stage): glecaprevir/pibrentasvir
  • Product profile (late stage): sofosbuvir/velpatasvir/voxilaprevir

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9wz8k8/hepatitis_c

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




