IBA Group Wins CSR and Sustainability Contest

On May 17, Sustainable Business, a leading edition in the area of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and sustainable development in the CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States), announced the results of the BestinCSR contest for 2016. IBA Group - http://www.ibagroupit.com - and the project entitled Promotion of IT in Belarus among People with Disabilities was selected the winner in the category The Best Case in Belarus.

Implemented by IBA Institute, a member of IBA Group, the project Promotion of IT in Belarus among People with Disabilities was the first IT education initiative for disabled people in Belarus.

A group of 120 disabled was trained in system administration, including 89 remotely. Following the course, IBA Group organized a national contest in system administration for people with disabilities with 45 course graduates joining the competition and ten qualifying for the final. After the project was completed, former students volunteered transfer of their competencies to peers and six graduates, including the contest winner, were offered IT jobs.

According to the BestinCSR organizers, the contest generated more than 50,000 visits and nearly 10,000 unique votes within the two years of its existence. The winners were selected based on the online voting of the edition's visitors.

Vladimir Dyubkov, Chancellor of IBA Institute, said: "The project Promotion of IT in Belarus among People with Disabilities brought me together with very brave and firm people, and also inspired to start new projects. In March of this year, IBA Institute launched the project Educational and Professional Empowerment of People with Disabilities to Help Them Find Employment and Achieve Economic Independence. Recently, IBA Institute celebrated 15 years. Since our creation, more than 15,000 students have received education at IBA Institute and we keep doing all we can to raise the professional level of our students."

Previously, the project Promotion of IT in Belarus among People with Disabilities was selected the winner of CEE Shared Services & Outsourcing Award 2017 in the category Top CSR initiative of the Year and Award for Corporate Social Responsibility in the 2016 GSA Awards organized by Global Sourcing Association.

See the winner list at http://csrjournal.com/24701-obyavleny-pobediteli-konkursa-bestincsr-2016.html