The merger below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The last day of trading shares in the discontinuing sub-fund is 2 June 2017.



Discontinuing sub-fund



ISIN: DK0060049708 ----------------------------------------- Name: Sydinvest Afrika KL ----------------------------------------- Last day of trading: 2 June 2017 ----------------------------------------- Short name: SYIAFKL ----------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 36984 -----------------------------------------





Continuing sub-fund



ISIN: DK0060499663 --------------------------------------------- Name: Sydinvest Globale EM-Aktier KL --------------------------------------------- Short name: SYIGEAKL --------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 97066 ---------------------------------------------





For further information please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=632317