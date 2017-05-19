AKQA Art Director Andrea Souza and Copywriter Caio Muratore have been named the 2017 Young Lions Cyber Brazil winners by the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity.

More than 300 entries were reviewed and 13 teams of young professionals were selected to represent Brazil at Cannes.

For the second year in a row, Brazil will be represented in the Cyber category by AKQA talent. For the first time in Brazilian Young Lions history, both winners within the category came from the same agency.

AKQA Executive Creative Directors Hugo Veiga and Diego Machado said: "We focus on giving our team in Sao Paulo the most inspiring canvas. Caio and Andrea's passion and entrepreneurial spirit have played a big part in this recognition and we wish them the best of luck in Cannes."

