Global Semiconductor Factory Automation Technology Issues and Market Forecasts Report 2017 - Research and Markets

Clean processing has driven the proliferation of wafer-handling automation within process tools. Wafer-handling robot arms in vacuum and atmospheric tools are standard today. Meanwhile, Moore's Law played the primary role in wafer size increases and the automation that is present outside of the process tools.

This report addresses these technical issues, presenting an analysis of the semiconductor factory automation industry, the key players, and the driving forces directing semiconductor factory automation. Markets are segmented as: 1. Automated transfer tools (robots, elevators, platforms, etc.), 2. Carrier transport (monorail, AGV, AS/RS, etc.), 3. Manufacturing execution systems (MES) software.

With the move to 450mm wafers - changes in wafer size, weight, fragility, risk of damage or creation of damaging particles - existing wafer handling robots and the drives, motors, linear components and controls that automate these wafer handling tools will need a new generation of components to satisfy the requirements of 450mm wafer handling. The vacuum and atmospheric robotic market is forecast and market shares of vendors presented.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Summary of Major Issues

2.2 Summary of Market Forecasts

Chapter 3 Driving Forces

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Trend to 300/450mm Wafers

3.3 Development Costs

3.4 Single-Wafer Processing

3.5 Trends in Processing Tools

3.6 Automation Trends

3.7 Benefits of Automated Wafer Handling

Chapter 4 Software

4.1 Introduction

4.2 The Evolution of CIM

4.3 MES in Industry

4.4 Communication Standards

4.5 Sematech CIM Framework

Chapter 5 Hardware

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Elements of Automation

5.3 Flexible Automation

5.4 Reliability

5.5 Tool Issues and Trends

5.6 E-Manufacturing

Chapter 6 Market Analysis

6.1 Market Forces

6.2 Market Forecast Assumptions

6.3 Market Forecast

Chapter 7 User Issues

7.1 Current Automation Thinking

7.2 The New Factory Paradigm

7.3 The New Factory in Action

7.4 Return on Investment Considerations

7.5 Eight Symptoms of the Old Paradigm

7.6 Putting the New Paradigm to Work

