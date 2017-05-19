Phase 1 to start in October 2017

Acticor Biotech, a biotechnology company focused on the treatment of acute ischemic stroke, announced today that it has received its second payment from Mediolanum, triggered by the successful completion of relevant key milestones.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170519005188/en/

Indeed, Acticor Biotech completed the preliminary and regulatory toxicology studies on primates with ACT017, its lead candidate in the treatment of Acute Ischemic Stroke. ACT017 was found to be safe at all tested doses and did not trigger any bleeding or toxic effect.

In parallel, Acticor Biotech finalized its first GMP batch at Merck Millipore. The batch will be used in the phase I Clinical trial in 48 healthy volunteers, scheduled to start in October 2017 and to end in January 2018.

Acticor Biotech's CEO Gilles Avenard stated: "We have made excellent progress in our development program. Our near-term objective is now to perform the clinical phase I to confirm the safety profile of our lead candidate. In parallel, we have developed a clear clinical development pathway and the first phase II study is estimated to start end Q2 2018. We are convinced that our innovative therapeutic approach combined with the safety profile of ACT017 is well positioned to trigger a paradigm shift in the management of Acute Ischemic Stroke."

About Ischemic stroke: https://acticor-biotech.com/understanding-stroke/stroke-in-brief/

About ACT017, the Therapeutic Candidate: https://acticor-biotech.com/technology/

About Acticor Biotech: https://acticor-biotech.com/

About Mediolanum Farmaceutici: http://www.mediolanum-farma.it/en/index.html

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170519005188/en/

Contacts:

Acticor Biotech:

Gilles Avenard

Chief Executive Officer

gilles.avenard@acticor-biotech.com

or

Media - NewCap:

Annie-Florence Loyer, +33(0) 1 44 71 00 12

+33(0) 6 88 20 35 59

afloyer@newcap.fr

or

Léa Jacquin, +33(0)1 44 71 20 41

+33(0) 6 58 14 84 66

ljacquin@newcap.fr