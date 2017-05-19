sprite-preloader
Freitag, 19.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 572 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

7,223 Euro		+0,142
+2,01 %
WKN: A2ACT1 ISIN: IT0004776628 Ticker-Symbol: ME1 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
1-Jahres-Chart
BANCA MEDIOLANUM SPA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BANCA MEDIOLANUM SPA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BANCA MEDIOLANUM SPA
BANCA MEDIOLANUM SPA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BANCA MEDIOLANUM SPA7,223+2,01 %