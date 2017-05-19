WINNIPEG, MANITOBA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/19/17 -- Empire Industries Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: EIL) today reported that it has received a USD$ 120 million, multi-year, multi-theme park ride system series of contracts with one of the leading, global theme park owners. These contracts will largely be executed over the next 4 years from the company's Vancouver-based design and manufacturing facilities as well as their Attractions Development Center.

"Our company has invested heavily in building our ride system engineering and manufacturing capacity and today's announcement proves that the investment is working," said Guy Nelson, CEO of Empire Industries. "Our strategy continues to focus on building the creative and technical resources to help select customers design and build the best attractions in the world. This strategy addresses a rapidly growing consumer market, demanding shared entertainment experiences that simply can't be experienced at home."

About Empire Industries Ltd.

Empire Industries Ltd. manufactures highly specialized engineered products and sells these products domestically and in select international export markets. The company has developed, designed and engineered products for the rapidly growing, global, Media-based Attractions market and works with specific clients in this market to execute highly specialized ride systems. Empire's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol EIL.

Reader Advisory

This news release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, concerning Empire's business and affairs. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". These forward looking statements are based on current expectations, and are naturally subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances that may cause actual results to differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information is provided as of the date of this press release, and Empire assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

