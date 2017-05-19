A research team at Penn State University has developed solar cells of up to 17% efficiency using a simplified concept requiring only one semiconductor material. Thanks to their potential for low-cost production, the researchers theorize that the cells could be used to provide power to energy poor communities the world over.

Despite persistent innovations in all areas of PV production, which have helped to push prices for solar generated electricity down to previously unthinkable levels, the upfront investment required for solar remains high, prohibitively so for the 1.2 billion people living without reliable access to electricity.

It is in these energy poor communities that easily deployable solar could have a transformative effect. In most cases, companies have taken a business model approach to serving these communities - either through pay-as-you-go schemes for small rooftop installations, or building ...

