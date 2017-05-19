The Tunisian government hopes to allocate 210 MW of wind and solar capacity through the tender. Bids for PV projects must be submitted by Nov. 15, 2017.

Tunisia's Ministry of Energy, Mines and Renewable Energies has launched a tender for the deployment of 210 MW of renewable energy power.

Through the tender, the ministry aims to allocate 70 MW of solar capacity and 140 MW of wind. Selected projects will sell power to the country's state-owned utility Société Tunisienne de l'électricité ...

