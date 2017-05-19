sprite-preloader
Freitag, 19.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 572 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

32,591 Euro		-0,777
-2,33 %
WKN: A1W5SD ISIN: US20337X1090 Ticker-Symbol: CM9 
Aktie:
Branche
Netzwerktechnik
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart
COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC
COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC32,591-2,33 %