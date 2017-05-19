Is IBM Stock Split 2017 a Possibility?Jinxed! That is how I'd define IBM stock today. Maybe it was the bad omen of the "Ides of March" but ever since peaking in March, IBM stock has been tanking, day after day. Investors are in utter shock. Could an IBM stock split 2017 reverse the fateful downtrend? That's the question I'll be addressing today. So stick around!Granted, we don't yet have an official IBM stock split date in 2017. It's something we can hope could end up on the board's table in the coming weeks.You see, IBM stock is the latest.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...