

MOLINE (dpa-AFX) - Deere And Co (DE) reported a profit for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $802.4 million, or $2.49 per share. This was higher than $495.4 million, or $1.56 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.68 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.1% to $7.26 billion. This was up from $7.11 billion last year.



Deere And Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $802.4 Mln. vs. $495.4 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 62.0% -EPS (Q2): $2.49 vs. $1.56 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 59.6% -Analysts Estimate: $1.68 -Revenue (Q2): $7.26 Bln vs. $7.11 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.1%



