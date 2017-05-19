

MOLINE (dpa-AFX) - Deere & Co. (DE) said that it expects net sales and revenues to increase about 9 percent for fiscal 2017 with net income attributable to Deere & Company of about $2.0 billion.



Company equipment sales are projected to increase about 9 percent for fiscal 2017 and to rise about 18 percent for the third quarter compared with the same periods of 2016. Foreign-currency rates are not expected to have a material translation effect on equipment sales for the year or third quarter.



Deere's worldwide sales of agriculture and turf equipment are forecast to increase by about 8 percent for fiscal-year 2017, with currency translation not expected to have a material effect. Industry sales for agricultural equipment in the U.S. and Canada are forecast to be down about 5 percent for 2017, reflecting weakness in the livestock sector and the continuing impact of low crop prices. The decline is affecting both large and small equipment.



Full-year 2017 industry sales in the EU28 member nations are forecast to be flat to down 5 percent due to low commodity prices and farm incomes. In South America, industry sales of tractors and combines are projected to be up about 20 percent as a result of improving economic and political conditions in Brazil and Argentina. Asian sales are projected to be flat to up slightly, benefiting from higher sales in India.



Deere's worldwide sales of construction and forestry equipment are forecast to be up about 13 percent for 2017, with no material currency-translation impact. The forecast reflects moderate economic growth worldwide. In forestry, global industry sales are expected to be down about 5 percent due to soft conditions in North America.



Fiscal-year 2017 net income attributable to Deere & Company for the financial services operations is expected to be approximately $475 million. In comparison with performance in 2016, the outlook reflects lower losses on lease residual values, partially offset by less-favorable financing spreads and an increased provision for credit losses.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX