Invitation to the Presentation of Clavister's First Quarter Report 2017

Clavister (NASDAQ: CLAV) report for the first quarter 2017 will be released 08.00 (CET) On Wednesday, May 31, 2017 at 08,00 am (CET). A webcast will be held at 09.00 (CET) the same day at which time Johan Öhman, President and CEO of Clavister, and Cathrine Kristoffersson, CFO, will present the figures for the first quarter of 2017.

The presentation will be held in English and it will be possible to ask questions via the webcast where the presentation is hosted and can be viewed.

The webcast can be reached at the following URL; https://tv.streamfabriken.com/clavister-holding-q1-2017

To participate in the webcast via phone, please use one of the following numbers;

SE: +46856642695

UK: +442030089804

FI: +358981710493

US: +18558315947

CONTACT:

For more information, please contact:

Johan Öhman,

CEO and President

+46-727-11-73-73

johan.ohman@clavister.com

