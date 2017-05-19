GKN PLC - Person Closely Associated with PDMR Share Dealing

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF PERSONS CLOSELY ASSCOCIATED WITH PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES (PDMRs)

GKN plc ('the Company') has been notified that The Cummings Family Trust, a Person Closely Associated with Kevin Cummings a PDMR of the Company, acquired ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the issued share capital of the Company. The shares were acquired pursuant to a dividend reinvestment plan.

Details of the transaction can be found in the Notification of Dealing Form for the Closely Associated Person which can be found below.

This notification is made in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation.