GKN PLC - Person Closely Associated with PDMR Share Dealing

London, May 19
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF PERSONS CLOSELY ASSCOCIATED WITH PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES (PDMRs)
GKN plc ('the Company') has been notified that The Cummings Family Trust, a Person Closely Associated with Kevin Cummings a PDMR of the Company, acquired ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the issued share capital of the Company. The shares were acquired pursuant to a dividend reinvestment plan.
Details of the transaction can be found in the Notification of Dealing Form for the Closely Associated Person which can be found below.
This notification is made in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
|Notification of Transactions
|Details of the Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities/ Person Closely Associated With
|Cummings Family Trust
Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Person Closely Associated with Kevin Cummings, Chief Executive GKN Aerospace
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial
Details of the issuer
Name
GKN plc
|LEI
|213800QNZ22GS95OSW84
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions
have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
GKN plc ordinary shares of 10p each
GB0030646508
Nature of the transaction
Purchased under Dividend Reinvestment Plan
Price(s) and volume(s)
|Aggregated information
|n/a (single transaction)
|Date and time of the transaction
|2017-05-18
|Place of the transaction
|The US OTC market