sprite-preloader
Freitag, 19.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 572 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

4,067 Euro		+0,033
+0,82 %
WKN: 694194 ISIN: GB0030646508 Ticker-Symbol: GKN 
Aktie:
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
GKN PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GKN PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,111
4,209
13:23
4,114
4,197
13:23
19.05.2017 | 13:15
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

GKN PLC - Person Closely Associated with PDMR Share Dealing

PR Newswire
London, May 19

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF PERSONS CLOSELY ASSCOCIATED WITH PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES (PDMRs)

GKN plc ('the Company') has been notified that The Cummings Family Trust, a Person Closely Associated with Kevin Cummings a PDMR of the Company, acquired ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the issued share capital of the Company. The shares were acquired pursuant to a dividend reinvestment plan.

Details of the transaction can be found in the Notification of Dealing Form for the Closely Associated Person which can be found below.

This notification is made in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Notification of Transactions
Details of the Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities/ Person Closely Associated With
Cummings Family Trust

Reason for the notification
Position/statusPerson Closely Associated with Kevin Cummings, Chief Executive GKN Aerospace
Initial notification /AmendmentInitial

Details of the issuer

Name
GKN plc
LEI213800QNZ22GS95OSW84

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions
have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code
GKN plc ordinary shares of 10p each


GB0030646508

Nature of the transaction

Purchased under Dividend Reinvestment Plan

Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
$4.612,700
Aggregated information
n/a (single transaction)
Date and time of the transaction2017-05-18
Place of the transactionThe US OTC market

© 2017 PR Newswire