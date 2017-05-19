The LED Revolution: Market Analysis and Insight on Reducing Manufacturing Costs Report 2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "The LED Revolution: Market Analysis And Insight On Reducing Manufacturing Costs" report to their offering.
This report analyzes the LED Backlight market for Notebook PCs, LCD TVs, Desktop Monitors, Large Others, and Small/Medium LEDs. In analyzes the markets for Lighting, Active Outdoor Displays, Signals, Automotive, Mobile, and others
Light-emitting diodes (LEDs) are on the verge of revolutionizing the lighting market. As a general illumination lighting source, LED products surpass many conventional lighting technologies (including incandescent and fluorescent light sources) in energy efficiency, lifetime, and versatility and rival them in color and light quality.
Having already significantly penetrated several colored light applications, such as traffic signals and exit signs, white-light LED products have recently been commercialized. LEDs can be found in directional lamp fittings such as downlights, display, accent, under-cabinet lighting, as well as in area light fittings such as parking, roadway, and troffer lighting applications.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Recent Progress in High Brightness LED Technology and Applications
2.1 LED: Theory of Operation
2.2 Intellectual Property Map
2.3 LED Manufacturing Technologies & Costs
2.4 LED Market General Illumination
Chapter 3 Processing Equipment
3.1 Introduction
3.2 MOCVD for SSL - Productivity Challenges and Solutions
3.3 Low temperature Remote Plasma Chemical Vapor Deposition (RPCVD)
3.3.1 RPCVD Process Advantages
3.4 Defect Inspection and Testing
3.5 Lithography
3.5.1 Steppers
3.5.2 Nanoimprint
3.5.3 Nanopatterning of LED Wafers
Chapter 4 Materials of Construction
4.1 Introduction
4.2 GaN-based LED for General Lighting
4.2.1 Methods to Improve White LED Efficiency
4.2.2 Time-to-Market for LED substrates
4.3 LED Phosphor Manufacturing Issues
4.3.1 Current LED Phosphor Manufacturing
4.3.2 LED Phosphor Cost
Chapter 5 Packaging and Assembly Issues for High Brightness LEDs
5.1 Packaging for HB LEDs
5.1.1 Bonding
5.1.2 Die/Ball Bonding
5.1.3 Scribing
5.2 Wafer Level Packaging HB LEDs
5.3 Thermal Issues
5.4 Test and Inspection
Chapter 6 National Programs As Innovation Drivers
6.1 DOE Solid-State Lighting Manufacturing Initiative
6.2 DOE Solid-State Lighting Program Mission and Goal
6.3 Major National Research Programs Pertaining to LEDs
6.4 Challenges Facing SSL Manufacturing
6.4.1 Inconsistent Color 6.4.2 Low Light Output 6.4.3 Challenges Facing Market Introduction
Chapter 7 OLED Lighting
7.1Opportunities for Luminaire Manufacturers
7.2Critical Issues for Continued OLED Market Growth
7.3Manufacturing Options and Equipment Needs
7.4Availability of Critical Materials
7.5OLED Lighting Costs
Chapter 8 OLED Manufacturing
8.1 Deposition Equipment and Processes for OLED Lighting
8.2 General OLED Manufacturing Cost Considerations
8.3 Roll-to-Roll OLEDs
8.4 Lithography
8.5 Substrates and Encapsulation
8.5.1 Substrate and Encapsulation Material Selection
8.5.2 Substrate Coatings
8.5.3 Transparent Electrodes
8.5.4 Encapsulation
8.6 Inspection and Quality Control
Chapter 9 Outlook for the Worldwide OLED Market
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Passive Matrix Capacity and Demand
9.3 Active Matrix Capacity and Demand
9.4 Cost Challenges for OLED Lighting
Chapter 10 Outlook for the Worldwide High-Brightness LED Market
10.1 HB LED Technology
10.2 HB LED Market Overview and trends
10.2.1 Market Drivers for SSL
10.2.2 LED Backlights for Notebook PCs
10.2.3 LED Backlights for LCD TVs
10.2.4 LED Backlights for Other Applications
10.2.5 LED Lighting Market
10.2.6 LED Active Outdoor Display Market
10.2.7 LED Signal Market
10.2.8 LED Automotive Market
10.2.9 LED Mobile Market
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8p6lpk/the_led
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716