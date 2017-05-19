The LED Revolution: Market Analysis and Insight on Reducing Manufacturing Costs Report 2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "The LED Revolution: Market Analysis And Insight On Reducing Manufacturing Costs" report to their offering.

This report analyzes the LED Backlight market for Notebook PCs, LCD TVs, Desktop Monitors, Large Others, and Small/Medium LEDs. In analyzes the markets for Lighting, Active Outdoor Displays, Signals, Automotive, Mobile, and others

Light-emitting diodes (LEDs) are on the verge of revolutionizing the lighting market. As a general illumination lighting source, LED products surpass many conventional lighting technologies (including incandescent and fluorescent light sources) in energy efficiency, lifetime, and versatility and rival them in color and light quality.

Having already significantly penetrated several colored light applications, such as traffic signals and exit signs, white-light LED products have recently been commercialized. LEDs can be found in directional lamp fittings such as downlights, display, accent, under-cabinet lighting, as well as in area light fittings such as parking, roadway, and troffer lighting applications.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Recent Progress in High Brightness LED Technology and Applications

2.1 LED: Theory of Operation

2.2 Intellectual Property Map

2.3 LED Manufacturing Technologies & Costs

2.4 LED Market General Illumination

Chapter 3 Processing Equipment

3.1 Introduction

3.2 MOCVD for SSL - Productivity Challenges and Solutions

3.3 Low temperature Remote Plasma Chemical Vapor Deposition (RPCVD)

3.3.1 RPCVD Process Advantages

3.4 Defect Inspection and Testing

3.5 Lithography

3.5.1 Steppers

3.5.2 Nanoimprint

3.5.3 Nanopatterning of LED Wafers

Chapter 4 Materials of Construction

4.1 Introduction

4.2 GaN-based LED for General Lighting

4.2.1 Methods to Improve White LED Efficiency

4.2.2 Time-to-Market for LED substrates

4.3 LED Phosphor Manufacturing Issues

4.3.1 Current LED Phosphor Manufacturing

4.3.2 LED Phosphor Cost

Chapter 5 Packaging and Assembly Issues for High Brightness LEDs

5.1 Packaging for HB LEDs

5.1.1 Bonding

5.1.2 Die/Ball Bonding

5.1.3 Scribing

5.2 Wafer Level Packaging HB LEDs

5.3 Thermal Issues

5.4 Test and Inspection

Chapter 6 National Programs As Innovation Drivers

6.1 DOE Solid-State Lighting Manufacturing Initiative

6.2 DOE Solid-State Lighting Program Mission and Goal

6.3 Major National Research Programs Pertaining to LEDs

6.4 Challenges Facing SSL Manufacturing

6.4.1 Inconsistent Color 6.4.2 Low Light Output 6.4.3 Challenges Facing Market Introduction

Chapter 7 OLED Lighting

7.1Opportunities for Luminaire Manufacturers

7.2Critical Issues for Continued OLED Market Growth

7.3Manufacturing Options and Equipment Needs

7.4Availability of Critical Materials

7.5OLED Lighting Costs

Chapter 8 OLED Manufacturing

8.1 Deposition Equipment and Processes for OLED Lighting

8.2 General OLED Manufacturing Cost Considerations

8.3 Roll-to-Roll OLEDs

8.4 Lithography

8.5 Substrates and Encapsulation

8.5.1 Substrate and Encapsulation Material Selection

8.5.2 Substrate Coatings

8.5.3 Transparent Electrodes

8.5.4 Encapsulation

8.6 Inspection and Quality Control

Chapter 9 Outlook for the Worldwide OLED Market

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Passive Matrix Capacity and Demand

9.3 Active Matrix Capacity and Demand

9.4 Cost Challenges for OLED Lighting

Chapter 10 Outlook for the Worldwide High-Brightness LED Market

10.1 HB LED Technology

10.2 HB LED Market Overview and trends

10.2.1 Market Drivers for SSL

10.2.2 LED Backlights for Notebook PCs

10.2.3 LED Backlights for LCD TVs

10.2.4 LED Backlights for Other Applications

10.2.5 LED Lighting Market

10.2.6 LED Active Outdoor Display Market

10.2.7 LED Signal Market

10.2.8 LED Automotive Market

10.2.9 LED Mobile Market

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8p6lpk/the_led

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716