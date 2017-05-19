Global Supercapacitors Market 2017-2022: High Prices of the Supercapacitors & Lack of Industry-wide Experience are Market Challenges - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Supercapacitors Market 2017 -2022" report to their offering.

The Global Supercapacitor market is showing a significant potential and is projected to witness compound annual growth rate of 18.60% over the forecast period to reach $2.44 billion in market size by 2020.

Rapid technological advancements and quickly evolving green energy applications have proved to be the major drivers for the market. The transportation industry has given the major boost to the Supercapacitor market since the demand for electric vehicles and trains are increasing, especially in the developed economies like China, United States of America, Japan, France and others. Due to the features like regenerative braking and easy applications in hybrid vehicles, Supercapacitor have become useful to transportation and industrial applications.

Supercapacitor for renewable energy application has grown over the period of time. Thus, increasing focus on renewable energy sources is huge opportunity for the Supercapacitor market. Major research and developments of Supercapacitor and its variants and the potential materials are being done in the United States of America. Whereas, high prices and lack of industry wide experience are the key impediments hindering the growth of the market.

North America held the largest market share in the global market and projected to dominate throughout the forecast period, closely followed by Europe. The region is majorly driven by the United States owing increasing R&D happening in the region along with the strict regulation pertaining to environment friendly technologies existing in the region.

Some of the key players in the global Supercapacitor market are Maxwell Technologies Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Skeleton Technologies, Cap-xx LTD, Skeleton Technologies, Graphene Laboratories INC., and AVX Corporation

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

5. Global Supercapacitor market - Segmented by Material

6. Global Supercapacitor market - Segmented by End Products

7. Global Supercapacitor market - Segmented by End User Vertical

8. Global Supercapacitor Market - Segmented By Geography

9. Key Vendors - Company Profiles

10. Investment Analysis

11. Future of Supercapacitor market

Companies Mentioned

- AVX Corporation

- Blueshift PDX

- Bombardier INC

- Cap-xx LTD

- Graphene Laboratories INC.

- Loxus - Maxwell Technologies Inc

- Nesscap Co. LTD

- Nichicon Corporation

- Optixtal INC

- Panasonic Corporation

- Saft Batteries

- Skeleton Technologies

- Vinatech Co. LTD

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5wkmgp/global

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716