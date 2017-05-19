Global Emission Monitoring Systems Market: Mounting Pressure to Curb Emissions Will Augment Demand, Says TMR

ALBANY, New York, May 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Transparency Market Research (TMR) observes that the degree of competition amongst vendors is quite high. The global emissions monitoring systems (EMS) market is slated to see entry of several new entrants in the coming years. Companies are focused on catering to the needs of the oil and gas industries along with paper and pulp as their demands are projected to remain steady. Mergers and acquisitions will be a commonly accepted business strategy of vendors in the global market to expand their geographical reach in the coming years along with adding newer products to their portfolio.

Oil and Gas Industry to be Key Consumer of EMS

According to the research report, the global emission monitoring systems market was valued at US$3,737.1 mn at the end of 2016 and is expected to reach US$7, 1187 mn by 2025. During the forecast years of 2017 and 2025, the global EMS market is likely to progress at a CAGR of 7.5%. Of the various end-user industries, the oil and gas industry is expected to be the key consumer of emission monitoring systems in the near future. By the end of 2025, this industry is expected to account for a share of 16.7% in the global market. Asia Pacific is expected to be a lucrative market in for emission monitoring systems. This regional market is expected to progress at a CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast period.

The primary aim of emission monitoring systems (EMS) is to measure the level of gases such as nitrogen oxides, carbon dioxide, sulfur dioxide, total or hexavalent chromium, carbon monoxide, and mercury in the air. These systems are also used for gauging the opacity discharged by industrial plants and power-generating plants. The growing number of government initiatives to curb environmental pollution has augmented the demand for emission monitoring systems. Stringent regulations to keep pollution under control and imposition of hefty fines in case of failure as strengthened the adoption of these systems.

Usage of Coal Spikes Demand for EMS

The continued usage of coal as a source of energy, especially in developing countries of India and China, has led a significant demand for installation of emission monitoring systems. The new Environmental Protection Law (EPL) implemented by China in January 2015 states that all coal-fired facilities have to comply with stated measures to monitor and control their emission levels. Such as initiatives are expected to have a positive influence on the revenue of the emission monitoring systems market. Growing awareness about pollution and its hazardous effects on human health and the environment has also prompted organizations to take a serious interest in greener initiatives.

The global emission monitoring systems market faces some challenges in its pathway. A major restraint for the global market is the high cost of installation and the investments it requires in terms of training employees to operate it. Additionally, the high cost of maintenance of emission monitoring systems is also expected to dissuade market growth. Nonetheless, the unwavering stance of governments across the globe to mitigate the escalating issue of pollution is expected to open up a plethora of opportunities for the global market.

This review is based on Transparency Market Research's report, titled "Emission Monitoring Systems Market (Technology - Predictive Emission Monitoring Systems, Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems; Industry Verticals - Oil & Gas, Chemicals and Fertilizers, Cement, Pulp & Paper, Energy and Power, Mining, Electronics, Food and Beverage, and Healthcare) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2017 - 2025."

Segmentation of Global Emission Monitoring Systems Market:

By Technology

Predictive Emission Monitoring Systems

Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems

By End-Use Vertical

Oil &Gas

Chemicals & Fertilizers

Cement

Pulp & Paper

Energy/Power

Mining

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

and South America

