Subsidiaries of GCL New Energy Holdings have selected Xi'an Datang Electric Power Design and Research Institute to provide EPC services for 165 MW of solar capacity at three sites in China.Xi'an Datang Electric has signed a CNY 614.9 million ($89.2 million) deal to provide EPC services for the first 100 MW phase of a 200 MW PV+aquaculture project on Ta'xi Lake, near the city of Yueyang, Hunan province. As part of the agreement, Nanjing GCL New Energy will also supply Xi'an Datang Electric with CNY 512 million of PV modules, frames, string converters, voltage converters and cables. The project will be connected to the grid at the end of June, according to a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange.Xi'an Datang Electric - a ...

