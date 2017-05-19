-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Series RIKB 20 0205 RIKB 28 1115 Settlement Date 05/24/2017 05/24/2017 Total Amount Allocated (MM) 2,002 2,400 All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 103.600 4.790 102.500 4.710 Total Number of Bids Received 16 44 Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 5,112 7,867 Total Number of Successful Bids 10 19 Number of Bids Allocated in Full 10 10 Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 103.600 4.790 102.500 4.710 Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 103.655 4.770 102.760 4.680 Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 103.600 4.790 102.550 4.700 Weighted Average of Successful Bids 103.616 4.780 102.571 4.700 (Price/Yield) Best Bid (Price / Yield) 103.655 4.770 102.760 4.680 Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 103.550 4.810 102.000 4.770 Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / 103.586 4.790 102.421 4.720 Yield) Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 % 73.00 % Bid to Cover Ratio 2.55 3.28 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------