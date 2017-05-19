Global Simulation & Analysis Software Market, Forecast and Opportunities, 2012-2022: Soaring Demand for Cloud Based Simulation & Analysis Software, and Services - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Simulation & Analysis Software Market, By Product Type (Finite Element Analysis, Computational Fluid Dynamics, etc.), By End Use Industry (Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, etc.), By Region Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2012-2022" report to their offering.

Simulation & analysis software market is slated to grow at a CAGR of over 7% by 2022, on the back of technological advancements, rising levels of demand for innovative and superior quality products from various regions, high expenditure on aerospace & defense and boost in need for application-specific simulation software across the world.

Rising requirement of application-specific simulation software can be accounted to its utilization in automotive end use industry to minimize manufacturing cost and reduce product lead time. Moreover, paradigm shift towards manufacturing of eco-friendly products and development of infrastructure to upsurge deployment of next generation technologies, such as artificial intelligence, robotics, etc., are expected to prompt integration of simulation & analysis software in product development lifecycle.

Market Trends & Developments

Growing Research & Development (R&D)

Increasing Concern towards Green Environment

Soaring Demand for Cloud Based Simulation & Analysis Software, and Services

Rising Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Use of Simulation Software to Develop IoT Supporting Devices

Surging Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) Work Culture

Expanding Use of Simulation Software in Healthcare Industry

Accelerating Productivity from the Manufacturing Sector

Global simulation & analysis software market is controlled by these major players, namely:

ANSYS, Inc.

Altair Engineering, Inc.

Aspen Technology, Inc

Autodesk, Inc.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated

COMSOL AB

CPFD Software LLC

Computational Engineering International.

Concepts NREC

Cybernet Systems Corporation

Dassault Systemes SE

Design Simulation Technologies

ESI Group

Exa Corporation.

PTC Inc.

SYNOPSYS, INC.

Siemens PLM Software

SimScale GmbH

Texas Instruments Incorporated

The MathWorks, Inc

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Analyst View

4. Global Simulation & Analysis Software Market Landscape

5. Global Simulation & Analysis Software Market Outlook

6. North America Simulation & Analysis Software Market Outlook

7. Europe Simulation & Analysis Software Market Outlook

8. Asia-Pacific Simulation & Analysis Software Market Outlook

9. South America Simulation & Analysis Software Market Outlook

10. Middle East & Africa Simulation & Analysis Software Market Outlook

11. Market Dynamics

12. Market Trends & Developments

13. Competitive Landscape

14. Strategic Recommendations

