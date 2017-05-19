sprite-preloader
Freitag, 19.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 572 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
19.05.2017 | 13:46
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Simulation & Analysis Software Market, Forecast and Opportunities, 2012-2022: Soaring Demand for Cloud Based Simulation & Analysis Software, and Services - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Simulation & Analysis Software Market, By Product Type (Finite Element Analysis, Computational Fluid Dynamics, etc.), By End Use Industry (Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, etc.), By Region Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2012-2022" report to their offering.

Research and Markets

Simulation & analysis software market is slated to grow at a CAGR of over 7% by 2022, on the back of technological advancements, rising levels of demand for innovative and superior quality products from various regions, high expenditure on aerospace & defense and boost in need for application-specific simulation software across the world.

Rising requirement of application-specific simulation software can be accounted to its utilization in automotive end use industry to minimize manufacturing cost and reduce product lead time. Moreover, paradigm shift towards manufacturing of eco-friendly products and development of infrastructure to upsurge deployment of next generation technologies, such as artificial intelligence, robotics, etc., are expected to prompt integration of simulation & analysis software in product development lifecycle.

Market Trends & Developments

  • Growing Research & Development (R&D)
  • Increasing Concern towards Green Environment
  • Soaring Demand for Cloud Based Simulation & Analysis Software, and Services
  • Rising Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
  • Use of Simulation Software to Develop IoT Supporting Devices
  • Surging Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) Work Culture
  • Expanding Use of Simulation Software in Healthcare Industry
  • Accelerating Productivity from the Manufacturing Sector

Global simulation & analysis software market is controlled by these major players, namely:

  • ANSYS, Inc.
  • Altair Engineering, Inc.
  • Aspen Technology, Inc
  • Autodesk, Inc.
  • Bentley Systems, Incorporated
  • COMSOL AB
  • CPFD Software LLC
  • Computational Engineering International.
  • Concepts NREC
  • Cybernet Systems Corporation
  • Dassault Systemes SE
  • Design Simulation Technologies
  • ESI Group
  • Exa Corporation.
  • PTC Inc.
  • SYNOPSYS, INC.
  • Siemens PLM Software
  • SimScale GmbH
  • Texas Instruments Incorporated
  • The MathWorks, Inc

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Global Simulation & Analysis Software Market Landscape
5. Global Simulation & Analysis Software Market Outlook
6. North America Simulation & Analysis Software Market Outlook
7. Europe Simulation & Analysis Software Market Outlook
8. Asia-Pacific Simulation & Analysis Software Market Outlook
9. South America Simulation & Analysis Software Market Outlook
10. Middle East & Africa Simulation & Analysis Software Market Outlook
11. Market Dynamics
12. Market Trends & Developments
13. Competitive Landscape
14. Strategic Recommendations

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cxv4pb/global_simulation

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire