Global Simulation & Analysis Software Market, Forecast and Opportunities, 2012-2022: Soaring Demand for Cloud Based Simulation & Analysis Software, and Services - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Simulation & Analysis Software Market, By Product Type (Finite Element Analysis, Computational Fluid Dynamics, etc.), By End Use Industry (Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, etc.), By Region Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2012-2022" report to their offering.
Simulation & analysis software market is slated to grow at a CAGR of over 7% by 2022, on the back of technological advancements, rising levels of demand for innovative and superior quality products from various regions, high expenditure on aerospace & defense and boost in need for application-specific simulation software across the world.
Rising requirement of application-specific simulation software can be accounted to its utilization in automotive end use industry to minimize manufacturing cost and reduce product lead time. Moreover, paradigm shift towards manufacturing of eco-friendly products and development of infrastructure to upsurge deployment of next generation technologies, such as artificial intelligence, robotics, etc., are expected to prompt integration of simulation & analysis software in product development lifecycle.
Market Trends & Developments
- Growing Research & Development (R&D)
- Increasing Concern towards Green Environment
- Soaring Demand for Cloud Based Simulation & Analysis Software, and Services
- Rising Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
- Use of Simulation Software to Develop IoT Supporting Devices
- Surging Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) Work Culture
- Expanding Use of Simulation Software in Healthcare Industry
- Accelerating Productivity from the Manufacturing Sector
Global simulation & analysis software market is controlled by these major players, namely:
- ANSYS, Inc.
- Altair Engineering, Inc.
- Aspen Technology, Inc
- Autodesk, Inc.
- Bentley Systems, Incorporated
- COMSOL AB
- CPFD Software LLC
- Computational Engineering International.
- Concepts NREC
- Cybernet Systems Corporation
- Dassault Systemes SE
- Design Simulation Technologies
- ESI Group
- Exa Corporation.
- PTC Inc.
- SYNOPSYS, INC.
- Siemens PLM Software
- SimScale GmbH
- Texas Instruments Incorporated
- The MathWorks, Inc
