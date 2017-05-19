AUSTIN, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 05/19/17 -- Protein Plus, LLC, a leading producer of peanut and peanut-based products for the food and confectionary industries, is pleased to announce that it will exhibit at the Naturally Fit Games on Saturday, June 3 at the Austin Convention Center. Athletes and attendees are encouraged to stop by booths 901 and 902 to see the complete line of Protein Plus products including the recently introduced Protein Energy Power®, a great tasting, all natural peanut protein powder drink. IFBB Professional Bodybuilder, Mr. Olympia competitor, and Protein Plus sponsored athlete Ko Chandetka will also be present to sign autographs and take pictures with event attendees.

"We are excited to showcase our complete line of products at the Naturally Fit Games. Our Protein Energy Power is great option for health-conscious individuals that want a delicious, plant-based protein without the sugar, cholesterol and artificial ingredients found in many other protein powders," said Allen Conger Jr., President of Protein Plus, LLC. "We will also be showing our Peanut Flour for those interested in a roasted peanut protein that is completely natural with no additional ingredients. We encourage attendees to stop by our booths for free samples and a chance to meet Ko Chandetka."

Protein Energy Power contains 17 grams of protein per serving, is high in fiber, low in sodium, and cholesterol free. It also contains 25 essential vitamins and minerals, as well as a probiotic blend to aid with digestion. It is genetically modified organism (GMO) free and contains no artificial colors, no artificial flavors, and no artificial sweeteners. Protein Energy Power comes in four flavors including original, chocolate, honey and banana, and is currently available in 1.81 pound containers offering 20 servings.

Both Protein Energy Power and Protein Plus' Peanut Flour are available online at Amazon.com. Protein Energy Power can also be purchased through the company website, www.proteinplusflour.com and select retailers including Publix stores. Be sure to follow Protein Plus on Facebook® at www.Facebook.com/proteinplusllc, or Twitter at www.twitter.com/proteinplusllc for product information, recipes, and giveaways.

The Naturally Fit Games is an annual event featuring multiple live sporting competitions and local and national vendors under one roof. The 2017 Naturally Fit Games will be Texas' ultimate celebration of health and fitness with 150+ vendor village, 1,500+ athletes, and 10,000+ spectators. There will be 10 premier sports competitions this year featuring athletes from all walks of life. For more information, go to www.naturallyfitgames.com.

About Protein Plus, LLC

Headquartered in Fitzgerald, Georgia, Protein Plus, LLC is a producer of top quality peanut flour, peanut butter powder, Protein Energy Power™, and premium roasted aromatic peanut oil for the food and confectionary industries. More information about Protein Plus can be found at www.proteinplusflour.com or by calling (229)423-5528.

Protein Energy Powers is a registered trademark of Protein Plus, LLC. All other trademarks or registered trademarks are properties of their respective companies.

