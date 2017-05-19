Global Crohn's Disease Market and Forecast Analysis 2017-2035: Number of Prevalent Cases of Crohn's Disease is Expected to Increase by 16.9% to 1.6 Million over 2015-35 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --



Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Crohn's Disease Market and Forecast Analysis" report to their offering.

Crohn's disease involves inflammation of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract and most commonly affects the terminal ileum or colon. Because Crohn's disease can occur in various areas of the GI tract, disease activity and severity can vary widely over time, with symptoms ranging from mild to severe and depending on the location in the GI tract at which the disease is active. Crohn's disease is a chronic, incurable disease with low mortality that is generally diagnosed in adolescence and early adulthood.

Crohn's disease is currently an idiopathic condition, the pathogenesis of which is yet to be fully elucidated. However, it is known to involve an interaction between genetics, the immune system, and environmental factors. Risk factors include ethnicity, smoking, family history, antibiotic or non-steroidal anti-inflammatory agent use, and diet.

It is estimated that in 2015, there were 1.4 million diagnosed prevalent cases of Crohn's disease in the US, Japan, and five major EU markets (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK). Over 2015-35, the number of prevalent cases is expected to increase by 16.9% to 1.6 million.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Treatment: Crohn's Disease

Patient Segmentation

Current Treatment Options

Prescribing Trends

Compliance

Unmet Needs in Crohn's Disease

Prescribing Influences

Impact of Biosimilars

2. Epidemiology: Crohn's Disease



Disease Background

Sources and Methodology

Forecast

Epidemiologist Insight

Strengths and Limitations

3. Marketed Drugs: Crohn's Disease



Product profile: Cimzia

Product profile: Entyvio

Product profile: Humira

Product profile: Pentasa

Product profile: Remicade

Product profile: Tysabri

4. Pipeline: Crohn's Disease



Executive Summary

Clinical Pipeline Overview

