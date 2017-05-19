MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 05/19/17 -- Nevado Resources Corporation (TSX VENTURE: VDO) ("Nevado" or the "Corporation") will hold its annual and special meeting of shareholders on June 15, 2017. The Corporation will request shareholder approval to proceed with the name change to AUQ Exploration Inc., with a concurrent change to its ticker symbol to AUQ.

The President and the Board of Directors unanimously believe that the name change reflects the renewal of the Corporation towards growth and its new, gold-focused exploration mandate, which started with the option agreement with SOQUEM for the Roger Project in the effervescent mining camp of Chibougamau-Chapais.

As of May 18, 2017, the Corporation had 62,381,296 common shares outstanding.

This press release was prepared by Jonathan Lafontaine, President and Chief Executive Officer of Nevado Resources Corporation and Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

About Nevado Resources Corporation

Nevado Resources Corporation is a Canadian mineral exploration company engaged in the exploration, evaluation and development of gold mining properties.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. Statements made in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" and readers are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and that actual developments or results, may vary materially from those in these "forward-looking" statement.

Contacts:

Nevado Resources Corporation

Jonathan Lafontaine, M.Sc., P.Geo.

President and CEO

(418) 455-0121

jlafontaine@nevadoresources.com



