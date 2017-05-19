Nasdaq Clearing will with immediate effect introduce a reduction in collateral deficit limit in absolute terms applicable according to the Intra-Day Limit Policy for Commodities- and Financial Markets.



A deficit above 150 MSEK will always trigger an Intra-Day Margin Requirement for Participants active in the Financial Market.



The policy is available on our web-page under this link:



http://business.nasdaq.com/media/Intraday-limit-policy_tcm5044-30731.pdf



For further information concerning this clearing notice please contact risk.management@nasdaq.com or telephone +46 8 405 70 88.