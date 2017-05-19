

Crown Place VCT PLC Interim Management Statement



Introduction



I am pleased to present Crown Place VCT PLC's interim management statement for the period ended 31 March 2017.



Performance and dividends



The Group's unaudited net asset value (NAV) as at 31 March 2017 was £45.65 million or 30.99 pence per share (excluding treasury shares), after accounting for a dividend of 1 penny per share which was paid on 31 March 2017 to shareholders on the register as at 10 March 2017.



After taking account of the total 2.00 pence per share of dividends paid on 30 November 2016 (1 penny) and 31 March 2017 (1 penny), the comparable ex-dividend NAV as at 30 June 2016 was 26.94 pence per share. Therefore, the NAV has risen by 4.05 pence per share or (15.03 per cent.) since 30 June 2016.



Share issues



During the period from 1 January 2017 to 31 March 2017, the Company issued the following new Ordinary shares under the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2016/2017:



+-----------------+--------------------+--------------------+------------------+ | | | Issue price per | | | | Number of shares | share (including | | |Date | issued | costs of issue) |Net proceeds £'000| +-----------------+--------------------+--------------------+------------------+ |31 January 2017 | 18,961,894| 30.4p to 30.8p | 5,653| |to 28 March 2017 | | | | +-----------------+--------------------+--------------------+------------------+



In addition, the following new Ordinary shares were issued under the dividend reinvestment scheme on 31 March 2017:



+-------------+-----------------------+---------------------+------------------+ |Date |Number of shares issued|Issue price per share|Net invested £'000| +-------------+-----------------------+---------------------+------------------+ |31 March 2017| 767,434| 29.84p | 227| +-------------+-----------------------+---------------------+------------------+



Share buy-backs



During the period from 1 January 2017 to 31 March 2017, the Company purchased 561,000 shares for £159,000 at an average price of 28.28 pence per share. All of the shares are to be held in treasury.



It remains the Board's policy to buy back shares in the market, subject to the overall constraint that such purchases are in the Company's interest, including the maintenance of sufficient resources for investment in existing and new portfolio companies and the continued payment of dividends to shareholders. It is the Board's intention for such buy-backs to be at around a 5 per cent. discount to net asset value, so far as market conditions and liquidity permit.



Portfolio



The following investments have been made during the period from 1 January 2017 to 31 March 2017:



+------------------------+-----+-----------------------------------------------+ |New investments |£000s|Activity | +------------------------+-----+-----------------------------------------------+ |Quantexa Limited | 190 |Predictive analytics platform to protect and | | | |detect complex financial crime | +------------------------+-----+-----------------------------------------------+ |Beddlestead Farm Limited| 6 |Seed funding to develop and operate dedicated | | | |wedding venues in the UK | +------------------------+-----+-----------------------------------------------+ |Total new investments | 196 | +------------------------+-----+



+-------------------------+-----+----------------------------------------------+ |Further investments |£000s|Activity | +-------------------------+-----+----------------------------------------------+ |Dysis Medical Limited | 147 |Medical devices for the detection of cervical | | | |cancer | +-------------------------+-----+----------------------------------------------+ |Black Swan Data Limited | 83 |Data analysis that supports corporate decision| | | |making | +-------------------------+-----+----------------------------------------------+ |Total further investments| 230 | +-------------------------+-----+



Disposals



The following disposals and loan stock repayments were made during the period from 1 January 2017 to 31 March 2017:



+--------------------------------------+-----+---------------------------------+ |Portfolio company |£000s| | +--------------------------------------+-----+---------------------------------+ |Masters Pharmaceuticals Limited | 351 |Disposal of investment | +--------------------------------------+-----+---------------------------------+ |AMS Sciences Limited | 136 |Disposal of investment | +--------------------------------------+-----+---------------------------------+ |Radnor House School (Holdings) Limited| 90 |Loan stock repayment | +--------------------------------------+-----+---------------------------------+ |Alto Prodotto Wind Limited | 7 |Loan stock and redemption premium| | | |repayment | +--------------------------------------+-----+---------------------------------+ |Total proceeds | 584 | +--------------------------------------+-----+



Top ten holdings as at 31 March 2017:



+-----------------------+--------------+---------------+-----------------------+ | |Carrying value| | | | | |% of net asset | | |Investment | £000s | value |Activity | +-----------------------+--------------+---------------+-----------------------+ |Radnor House School | 5,589 | 12.2 |Independent schools for| |(Holdings) Limited | | |children aged 5-18 | +-----------------------+--------------+---------------+-----------------------+ |Shinfield Lodge Care | 3,500 | 7.7 |Owner and operator of a| |Limited | | |care home for the | | | | |elderly in Berkshire | +-----------------------+--------------+---------------+-----------------------+ |Chonais River Hydro | 2,463 | 5.4 |Hydropower project in | |Limited | | |Scotland | +-----------------------+--------------+---------------+-----------------------+ |Active Lives Care | 2,275 | 5.0 |Owner and operator of a| |Limited | | |care home for the | | | | |elderly in Oxford | +-----------------------+--------------+---------------+-----------------------+ |The Crown Hotel | 1,929 | 4.2 |Owner and operator of | |Harrogate Limited | | |The Crown Hotel, | | | | |Harrogate | +-----------------------+--------------+---------------+-----------------------+ |ELE Advanced | 1,890 | 4.1 |Manufacturer of | |Technologies Limited | | |precision engineering | | | | |components | +-----------------------+--------------+---------------+-----------------------+ |Ryefield Court Care | 1,849 | 4.1 |Owner and operator of a| |Limited | | |care home for the | | | | |elderly in Hillingdon | +-----------------------+--------------+---------------+-----------------------+ |Gharagain River Hydro | 1,326 | 2.9 |Hydropower project in | |Limited | | |Scotland | +-----------------------+--------------+---------------+-----------------------+ |Earnside Energy Limited| 1,254 | 2.7 |An anaerobic digestion | | | | |plant in Scotland | +-----------------------+--------------+---------------+-----------------------+ |Proveca Limited | 1,217 | 2.7 |Reformulation of | | | | |paediatric medicines | +-----------------------+--------------+---------------+-----------------------+



A full breakdown of the Company's portfolio can be found on the Company's webpage on the Manager's website at www.albion-ventures.co.uk/funds/CRWN, by following the 'Portfolio of Investments' link under the 'Funds reports' section.



Material events and transactions after the period end



Share issues



After the period end, the Company issued the following new Ordinary shares under the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2016/2017:



+------------+---------------------+------------------------+------------------+ | | | Issue price per share | | | | Number of shares | (including costs of | | |Date | issued | issue) |Net proceeds £'000| +------------+---------------------+------------------------+------------------+ |6 April 2017| 564,349| 30.5p to 30.8p| 169| +------------+---------------------+------------------------+------------------+



The Offer closed on 22 February 2017 having been fully subscribed and raising net proceeds of £5.82 million. The proceeds of the Offer are being used to provide further resources to the Company at a time when a number of attractive new investment opportunities are being seen.



Portfolio



After the period end, the Company had the following material investment transactions:



* Disposal of Blackbay Limited for £639k of which £20k is deferred and held in escrow; * Investment of £550k in a new company, MPP Global Solutions Limited, which offers a cloud billing platform for enterprise subscription businesses in the media, sport and retail sectors; * Investment of £63k in an existing investee company, Panaseer Limited, which provides a data analytics software platform.



Further information



The Company continues to offer a Dividend Reinvestment Scheme to existing shareholders. Details of this Scheme can be found at www.albion- ventures.co.uk/funds/CRWN.



Further information regarding historic and current financial performance and other useful shareholder information can be found on the Company's webpage on the Manager's website at www.albion-ventures.co.uk/funds/CRWN.



Richard Huntingford, Chairman



crownchair@albion-ventures.co.uk



19 May 2017



For further information please contact:



Patrick Reeve, Albion Ventures LLP - Tel: 020 7601 1850



LEI Code: 213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68



