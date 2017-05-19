

CAMDEN (dpa-AFX) - Campbell Soup Co. (CPB) reported earnings for third quarter that lost ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its profit declined to $305 million, or $0.59 per share. This was down from $312 million, or $0.65 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.64 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 1.1% to $1.85 billion. This was down from $1.87 billion last year.



Campbell Soup Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $305 Mln. vs. $312 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -2.2% -EPS (Q3): $0.59 vs. $0.65 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -9.2% -Analysts Estimate: $0.64 -Revenue (Q3): $1.85 Bln vs. $1.87 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -1.1%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.04 - $3.09



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX