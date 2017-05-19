

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were little changed Friday morning after significant volatility earlier in the week, as Wall Street aimed for another positive session.



Stocks were hammered mid-week amid turmoil in Washington, where President Donald Trump has come under scrutiny for his alleged ties to Russia among other scandals.



With traders looking for a safe haven, gold prices rallied only to pull back yesterday as markets calmed.



Gold for June is up 1 dollar at $1253 an ounce this morning, ahead of speeches from a pair of Federal Reserve officials who may shed light on the Fed's monetary policy plans for the upcoming June meeting.



St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard will present on 'U.S. Economy and Monetary Policy' at the Association for Corporate Growth St. Louis Chapter Washington University in St. Louis, held in St. Louis, with audience and media Q&A at 9.15 am ET.



San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams will speak about the view from a policy maker at El Camino High School in San Francisco, with audience Q&A at 1.40 pm ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX