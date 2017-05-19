

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil prices continued to rise Friday morning, touching the psychologically important $50 mark amid expectations the global supply glut is dwindling.



U.S. inventories have fallen six weeks in a row from record highs, while OPEC is expected to extend its supply quota plan with Russia next week.



Analysts say Saudi Arabia wants to extend the plan by up to 9 months through next winter.



WTI light sweet crude oil was up 66 cents at $50 a barrel, the highest since April.



The Baker Hughes North American rig count that tracks weekly changes in the number of active operating oil & gas rigs will be published at 1.00 pm ET. The North American Rig Count was 965, while U.S. rigs were 885.



