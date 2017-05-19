Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Disease Market, 2035 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Lung cancer is a disease in which the cells in lung tissue grow uncontrollably. More than 80% of lung cancers are non-small cell lung cancers (NSCLC), with the exact proportion depending on the country in question. The main types of NSCLC are squamous cell carcinoma, adenocarcinoma, and large cell carcinoma.
NSCLC presents significant public health problems for nearly every country, largely due to the fact that diagnosis generally happens in the advanced stages, and there is a high death rate associated with the disease.
The future of NSCLC treatment will reflect the era of personalized therapies as mutation status becomes one of the main determinants of treatment choice.
Key Topics Covered:
1. FORECAST: NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER IN THE US, JAPAN, AND 5EU
- abemaciclib
- Abraxane (albumin-bound paclitaxel)
- Alecensa (alectinib)
- Alimta (pemetrexed)
- atezolizumab
- Avastin (bevacizumab)
- avelumab
- AZD9291
- brigatinib
- Cyramza (ramucirumab)
- durvalumab
- ganetespib
- Gilotrif (afatinib)
- Iressa (gefitinib)
- Keytruda (pembrolizumab)
- necitumumab
- Opdivo (nivolumab)
- rociletinib
- selumetinib
- Tarceva (erlotinib)
- TG4010
- tremelimumab
- Vargatef (nintedanib)
- veliparib
- Xalkori (crizotinib)
- Yervoy (ipilimumab)
- Zykadia (ceritinib)
2. TREATMENT: NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER IN THE US, JAPAN, AND 5EU
- Executive Summary
- Primary Research Methodology
- Disease Definition and Diagnosis
- Patient Segmentation
- Current Treatment Options
3. EPIDEMIOLOGY: NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER IN THE US, JAPAN, AND 5EU
- Executive Summary
- Disease Definition
- Global Variation
- Risk Factors
- Sources and Methodology
- Forecast
- Epidemiologist Insight
- Strengths and Limitations
- Bibliography
4. MARKETED DRUGS: NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER
- Product profile: Alecensa
- Product profile: Alimta
- Product profile: Avastin
- Product profile: Cyramza
- Product profile: Gilotrif
- Product profile: Iressa
- Product profile: Keytruda
- Product profile: Opdivo
- Product profile: Portrazza
- Product profile: Tagrisso
- Product profile: Tarceva
- Product profile: Vargatef
- Product profile: Xalkori
- Product profile: Zykadia
5. PIPELINE: NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER
- Product profile (late stage): ASP8273
- Product profile (late stage): Lucanix
- Product profile (late stage): Tecentriq
- Product profile (late stage): abemaciclib
- Product profile (late stage): avelumab
- Product profile (late stage): brigatinib
- Product profile (late stage): dacomitinib
- Product profile (late stage): durvalumab
- Product profile (late stage): ensartinib
- Product profile (late stage): napabucasin
- Product profile (late stage): veliparib
