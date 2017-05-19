Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Disease Market, 2035 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --



Lung cancer is a disease in which the cells in lung tissue grow uncontrollably. More than 80% of lung cancers are non-small cell lung cancers (NSCLC), with the exact proportion depending on the country in question. The main types of NSCLC are squamous cell carcinoma, adenocarcinoma, and large cell carcinoma.

NSCLC presents significant public health problems for nearly every country, largely due to the fact that diagnosis generally happens in the advanced stages, and there is a high death rate associated with the disease.

The future of NSCLC treatment will reflect the era of personalized therapies as mutation status becomes one of the main determinants of treatment choice.

Key Topics Covered:

1. FORECAST: NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER IN THE US, JAPAN, AND 5EU

abemaciclib

Abraxane (albumin-bound paclitaxel)

Alecensa (alectinib)

Alimta (pemetrexed)

atezolizumab

Avastin (bevacizumab)

avelumab

AZD9291

brigatinib

Cyramza (ramucirumab)

durvalumab

ganetespib

Gilotrif (afatinib)

Iressa (gefitinib)

Keytruda (pembrolizumab)

necitumumab

Opdivo (nivolumab)

rociletinib

selumetinib

Tarceva (erlotinib)

TG4010

tremelimumab

Vargatef (nintedanib)

veliparib

Xalkori (crizotinib)

Yervoy (ipilimumab)

Zykadia (ceritinib)

2. TREATMENT: NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER IN THE US, JAPAN, AND 5EU



Executive Summary

Primary Research Methodology

Disease Definition and Diagnosis

Patient Segmentation

Current Treatment Options

3. EPIDEMIOLOGY: NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER IN THE US, JAPAN, AND 5EU



Executive Summary

Disease Definition

Global Variation

Risk Factors

Sources and Methodology

Forecast

Epidemiologist Insight

Strengths and Limitations

Bibliography

4. MARKETED DRUGS: NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER



Product profile: Alecensa

Product profile: Alimta

Product profile: Avastin

Product profile: Cyramza

Product profile: Gilotrif

Product profile: Iressa

Product profile: Keytruda

Product profile: Opdivo

Product profile: Portrazza

Product profile: Tagrisso

Product profile: Tarceva

Product profile: Vargatef

Product profile: Xalkori

Product profile: Zykadia

5. PIPELINE: NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER



Product profile (late stage): ASP8273

Product profile (late stage): Lucanix

Product profile (late stage): Tecentriq

Product profile (late stage): abemaciclib

Product profile (late stage): avelumab

Product profile (late stage): brigatinib

Product profile (late stage): dacomitinib

Product profile (late stage): durvalumab

Product profile (late stage): ensartinib

Product profile (late stage): napabucasin

Product profile (late stage): veliparib

