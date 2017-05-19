Hainan Airlines continues to enhance the passenger experience

BEIJING, May 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The engine roared when Hainan Airlines flight HU7805 lifted off at Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport en route to Beijing. The flagship aircraft outfitted with the company's newly upgraded cabins and the B787-9 Dreanmliner.

The welcoming speech that was heard over the loudspeaker shortly after takeoff mentioned the theme that is reflective of the effort that went into the design and implementation of the aircraft's many new features: Beyond Imagination. After the extraordinary meal was served, one of the airline's high-end private catering chefs-- Hai Chef,served up an original and innovative coffee cocktail in the presence of passengers. Passengers were also served Nespresso's flavored coffees. The coffee machines providing the service will soon be standard on all of Hainan Airlines' long-haul international business routes served by the B787. Passengers also had access to the benefits of an advanced in-flight entertainment system, including a larger high-resolution screen, faster reaction time when switching programs or functions as well as the Seat Chat social feature, allowing passengers to communicate "chat room style" with other passengers.

The newly upgraded B787-9 seats 292 in a cabin layout that highlights the airline's iconic red and grey color scheme. Business Class passengers can stretch out in Reverse Herringbone Seats and enclosure-extended aisle-seats facing the window, enhancing passenger privacy. The middle seats are surrounded by dividers that function like locker doors, letting family members maintain a sense of both privacy and intimacy. Economy Class passengers are treated to lightweight seats, fitted with an ergonomic seat back, as well as an adjustable cushion for passengers who prefer to lean back as well as a four-directional adjustable headrest. The extra space between the Economy Class seats helps create a more relaxed and pleasurable experience for travelers.

Hainan Airlines continues to optimize every detail of its service ecosystem in a quest to meet the expectations of its demanding clientele, who, increasingly, come from every corner of the globe. Every product upgrade is the result of the close attention that the airline pays to the passenger feedback that is received. The company plans to expand its fleet of B787-9 Dreamliners and improve its products and services both on the ground and in the air, in celebration of its 24th anniversary.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/513555/Air_Attendant_Serving_Nespresso_Coffee_To_Passengers.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/513556/Hainan_Airlines_Upgraded_Business_Class_With_Reverse_Herringbone_Seats.jpg