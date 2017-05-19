JERICHO, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 05/19/17 -- Ecosciences, Inc. (OTC PINK: ECEZ) ("Ecosciences" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the kickoff of its marketing of EcoNow commercial products with its attendance as an exhibitor at the National Restaurant Association Show (https://show.restaurant.org/Home).

The National Restaurant Association (NRA) Show is a 4-day event being held from May 20 - 23, 2017 at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois. The entire spectrum of the foodservice industry is represented at the NRA show including commercial and non-commercial chains, quick service restaurants, independent operations, fine dining, supermarkets, convenience stores, hotels, dealers and distributors.

Mr. Cohen, COO of Ecosciences, commented, "Attending the National Restaurant Association Show will provide us with the opportunity to showcase our innovative Trap-Eze Tabs. Trap-Eze tabs break-down and digest fats, oils and grease in grease traps in food service establishments, eliminating the need to manually clean and pump grease traps, thereby eliminating significant cost and benefiting the environment. We will be introducing our new literature and packaging, and welcome the opportunity to connect with buyers and marketing representatives. We expect this launch of EcoNow commercial products at the NRA show will lead to long-term vendor relationships. We can be found at Booth 1090."

About Ecosciences, Inc.

Ecosciences, Inc. focuses on building, acquiring and investing in businesses around ecological and life sciences. From waste water remediation to healthcare and more, Ecosciences, Inc. is committed to building a better living environment for all people. The Company currently has one wholly-owned subsidiary, Eco-logical Concepts, Inc., which operates the Company's core business of producing and selling bio-remediation products under the brand EcoNow (www.econowsolutions.com.) The contents of the website are not incorporated by reference herein.

For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.ecosciences.company, the contents of which are not incorporated into this press release.

